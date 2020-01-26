Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > NCC cadets felicitated

NCC cadets felicitated

Hindu Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Training in the NCC helps the young minds to develop their confidence level to face problems and excel in life, said P. Manisankar, Vice Chancellor, Bharathidasan University.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NCC के कार्यक्रम में पीएम मोदी बोले- पाकिस्तान को ह [Video]NCC के कार्यक्रम में पीएम मोदी बोले- पाकिस्तान को ह

NCC के कार्यक्रम में पीएम मोदी बोले- पाकिस्तान को हराने में 10 दिन भी नहीं लगेंगे

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:26Published

वाराणसी: BHU में NCC के छात्रों ने दिखाया सेना का कौशल [Video]वाराणसी: BHU में NCC के छात्रों ने दिखाया सेना का कौशल

वाराणसी में सरकारी कार्यालयों से लेकर स्कूल कालेजों और यूनिवर्सिटी में..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:55Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.