Lionel Messi's clear-cut miss mocked by Real Madrid fans after Copa del Rey exit

Daily Star Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Lionel Messi's clear-cut miss mocked by Real Madrid fans after Copa del Rey exitLionel Messi could not find the target for Barcelona as they suffered a narrow loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey
Credit: Sky Sports UK
News video: Barcelona train in blindfolds

Barcelona train in blindfolds 00:32

 Barcelona players in a blindfold? Check out this unconventional training session as Lionel Messi and head coach Quique Setien look to boost morale after their Copa del Rey defeat.

Recent related videos

Pep Guardiola rejects claims that Lionel Messi may join Manchester City [Video]Pep Guardiola rejects claims that Lionel Messi may join Manchester City

Pep Guardiola does not believe Lionel Messi will ever leave Barcelona amid rumours of a switch to Manchester City. The Argentina playmaker has been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp this week..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03

Everything you need to know about the 'Copa del Rey' quarter-finals [Video]Everything you need to know about the 'Copa del Rey' quarter-finals

The ‘Copa del Rey’ quarter-finals kick off tomorrow night and we can't wait to see how everything turns out! Here are some deets that could affect how each team does. Do you think your team will..

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:29


Recent related news

Zidane looking for Real Madrid reaction after Copa del Rey blow

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane refused to spill the secrets of the dressing room but admitted his team are desperate to make up for their Copa del Rey exit. A...
SoccerNews.com

Zinedine Zidane: Copa del Rey exit will not affect LaLiga challenge

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane insists his club’s Copa del Rey exit will not interrupt their LaLiga focus as they travel to Osasuna on Sunday.
Belfast Telegraph

