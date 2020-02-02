WIN! An Apple iPad and an Amazon Echo!

One Stop Sports Take our new survey now and you could be in line for a terrific prize! Take our quick survey and leave your details… https://t.co/EBTPawG0du 49 minutes ago

United vibe fan! \ dv fan ~ melissa RT @Alltrickz0: In today's Amazon Quiz, you can win Apple iPad Pro. So, don't miss out. Give it a shot. Who knows, you might win. Read on t… 12 hours ago

Rachel Morgan RT @thestampumd: Come to the #SecondLookFair tomorrow and you just might walk away a winner: you'll get to collect some adorable pins as yo… 1 day ago

STAMP Come to the #SecondLookFair tomorrow and you just might walk away a winner: you'll get to collect some adorable pin… https://t.co/8KCWeuAEFA 1 day ago

Mahin I get a chance to participate in the amazon quiz and I am eligible to win apple iPad pro kkabdulnazar1706@gmail.com… https://t.co/0wLUj4gxAL 2 days ago

STAMP We'll be giving away a fancy-schmancy iPad Pro (with pen), AirPods, an Apple Watch, and an Amazon Echo Dot (among t… https://t.co/5lfscRfxl4 2 days ago

Paras Prajapat Thanks @amazonIN for amazing quiz and prize , stay tuned with amazon app for more quiz and prize Because i am el… https://t.co/7Gdl3dcWQW 3 days ago