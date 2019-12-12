Global  

Nick Taylor takes lead on glorious day at Pebble Beach

FOX Sports Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Nick Taylor takes lead on glorious day at Pebble BeachNick Taylor couldn't have asked for a better day at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Nick Taylor takes lead on glorious day at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Nick Taylor opened with an eagle, closed with two birdies and made a gorgeous day feel even better with an 8-under 63 at Monterey...
Seattle Times Also reported by •News24MENAFN.comCBC.caReutersReuters IndiaThe Age

UPDATE 2-PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Scores

Feb 8 (OPTA) - Scores from the PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday -14 Nick Taylor (Canada) 63 66 -12 Jason Day (Australia) 67 64 -11 Phil Mickelson...
Reuters India Also reported by •CBC.caReutersNews24Seattle TimesThe Age

