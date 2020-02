PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Nick Taylor opened with an eagle, closed with two birdies and made a gorgeous day feel even better with an 8-under 63 at Monterey Peninsula that gave him the lead Thursday in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Most of the interest over three courses in the rotation was at Spyglass […]



