Morning Digest: Omar Abdulla, Mehbooba Mufti booked under Public Safety Act; all 645 Indian evacuees from Wuhan test negative for coronavirus, and more

Hindu Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
A select list of stories to read before you start your day
News video: Omar, Mehbooba can be 'detained for upto 2 years without trial' | OneIndia News

Omar, Mehbooba can be 'detained for upto 2 years without trial' | OneIndia News 02:45

 Kashmir netas bookedunder Public Safety Act, PM's mega rally in Kokrajhar today, Chinese doctor to sound alarm over Coronavirus dies, Uber driver takes passenger to police for views on CAA, India to launch Genome mapping project and more news

‘Distancing Kashmir emotionally’: Cong on PSA charges against Omar, Mehbooba [Video]‘Distancing Kashmir emotionally’: Cong on PSA charges against Omar, Mehbooba

Jammu and Kashmir leaders Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and two others were booked under Public Safety Act on Friday. Congress condemned the booking of Jammu and Kashmir leaders.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:41Published


Public Safety Act slapped on detained Jammu and Kashmir leaders Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday (February 6) booked Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti under Public Safety Act (PSA), sources said.
Zee News

Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti booked under Public Safety Act

Besides the two former J&K CMs, two senior leaders each from Mr. Abdullah's NC and Ms. Mufti's PDP have also been booked under the law.
Hindu

