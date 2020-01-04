ISL: Super-sub Bidyananda Singh wins it for Mumbai City

Global  

A stunning last-gasp goal by super-sub Bidyananda Singh handed Mumbai City FC (MCFC) a thrilling come-from-behind 2-1 win against Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in an Indian Super League match at the Mumbai Football Arena, Andheri on Thursday.

Spaniard Noe Acosta's seventh-minute strike gave the visitors the lead after which Tunisian...
