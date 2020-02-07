Blackwood, Devils blank Flyers 5-0; Wood scores twice Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 46 shots for his second shutout of the season, Miles Wood scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-0 Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 46 shots for his second shutout of the season, Miles Wood scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-0 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Bo Wetherby "Blackwood, Devils Blank Flyers 5-0; Wood Scores Twice" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/0EcvESSjuB 1 minute ago Ceola Clacher "Blackwood, Devils Blank Flyers 5-0; Wood Scores Twice" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/L99EQQQ7PM 3 minutes ago DesertWolf RT @TSN_Sports: Wood scores twice as Blackwood, Devils blank Flyers. MORE: https://t.co/5CHE9rkmHL https://t.co/K7xZeR8D1U 12 minutes ago TSN Wood scores twice as Blackwood, Devils blank Flyers. MORE: https://t.co/5CHE9rkmHL https://t.co/K7xZeR8D1U 18 minutes ago PIX11 News Blackwood, Devils blank Flyers 5-0; Wood scores twice https://t.co/tIGQptqdtO 21 minutes ago texaspost Blackwood, Devils blank Flyers 5-0; Wood scores twice https://t.co/onYu6RSHfz https://t.co/jdKh2DNt5P 24 minutes ago Floyd Bustillos "Blackwood, Devils Blank Flyers 5-0; Wood Scores Twice" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/IJyc8eVr2j 24 minutes ago