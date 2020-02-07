Global  

Canadiens shoot down Ducks in overtime to earn 2nd straight victory

CBC.ca Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Defenceman Jeff Petry scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.
Petry’s OT goal lifts Canadiens over Ducks 3-2

MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Petry scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. Nick Suzuki...
