Defenceman Jeff Petry scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.



Recent related news from verified sources Petry’s OT goal lifts Canadiens over Ducks 3-2 MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Petry scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. Nick Suzuki...

Seattle Times 25 minutes ago Also reported by • FOX Sports

You Might Like

Tweets about this Montrealtimes Canadiens shoot down Ducks in overtime to earn 2nd straight victory | CBC Sports https://t.co/h9ec7QlcDB 4 minutes ago