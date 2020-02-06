Global  

Jarron Cumberland lifts Cincinnati past Wichita State 80-79

FOX Sports Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Jarron Cumberland converted a go-ahead three-point play with 3.5 seconds remaining to lift Cincinnati to an 80-79 win over Wichita State
Jarron Cumberland lifts Cincinnati past Wichita State 80-79

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jarron Cumberland converted a go-ahead three-point play with 3.5 seconds remaining to lift Cincinnati to an 80-79 win over Wichita State...
Seattle Times

Wichita State vs. Cincinnati odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 6 predictions from model on 33-15 run

SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Cincinnati vs. Wichita State game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports

wichitabb_fanly

Wichita St BB Report Jarron Cumberland lifts Cincinnati past Wichita State 80-79 #WichitaStateShockers https://t.co/kDw5icuc1B https://t.co/6eJ8JH27wp 3 minutes ago

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now Jarron Cumberland lifts Cincinnati past Wichita State 80-79 - NCAA Basketball - https://t.co/lUUnzpjKt8 https://t.co/xyHPud1oFj 18 minutes ago

CoachCarson

Coach Billy Carson Jarron Cumberland lifts Cincinnati past Wichita State 80-79 https://t.co/BtVS8WdJxT https://t.co/DduN0P1gx9 29 minutes ago

