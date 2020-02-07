You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Petry’s OT goal lifts Canadiens over Ducks 3-2 MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Petry scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. Nick Suzuki...

Seattle Times 25 minutes ago Also reported by • FOX Sports



Tweets about this Bo Wetherby "Petry's OT Goal Lifts Canadiens Over Ducks 3-2" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/MoAe24BVWE 2 minutes ago Ceola Clacher "Petry's OT Goal Lifts Canadiens Over Ducks 3-2" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/0EAEL4JskR 3 minutes ago