Petry's OT goal lifts Canadiens over Ducks 3-2

FOX Sports Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Petry's OT goal lifts Canadiens over Ducks 3-2Jeff Petry scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks
Petry’s OT goal lifts Canadiens over Ducks 3-2

MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Petry scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. Nick Suzuki...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

