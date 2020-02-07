Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior dismissed speculation over a move to Paris Saint-Germain, insisting he wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. Vinicius was linked with PSG in January – the Ligue 1 champions’ sporting director Leonardo a reported admirer of his fellow Brazilian. However, Vinicius has no plans to leave LaLiga giants Madrid, where […]



The post Vinicius dismisses PSG links: I want to stay at Madrid appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

