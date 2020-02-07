Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Vinicius dismisses PSG links: I want to stay at Madrid

Vinicius dismisses PSG links: I want to stay at Madrid

SoccerNews.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior dismissed speculation over a move to Paris Saint-Germain, insisting he wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. Vinicius was linked with PSG in January – the Ligue 1 champions’ sporting director Leonardo a reported admirer of his fellow Brazilian. However, Vinicius has no plans to leave LaLiga giants Madrid, where […]

The post Vinicius dismisses PSG links: I want to stay at Madrid appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SK_Football

Sportskeeda Football Brazilian star Vinicius Junior has no plans to leave Real Madrid. https://t.co/DfIm5E6Sum #football #soccer #Football 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.