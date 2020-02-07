Coorg XI make winning debut in Bombay Gold Cup Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Coorg XI, Bengaluru made a positive and successful debut by prevailing over Mumbai challengers Union Bank of India (UBI) by coasting to 5-2 victory in the league match of the 54th All India Bombay Gold Cup hockey tournament.



Coorg XI skipper KR Bharath scored a brace. He was ably supported by BP Somanna, N Somanna Chiranth and... 👓 View full article

