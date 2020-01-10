Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez buys him Rs 1.5 crore luxury car as birthday gift

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez presented him a luxury car for his 35th birthday on Wednesday.



The Juventus star was pleasantly surprised when she took him to the street after their dinner date in Turin where a brand new Mercedes AMG G63 which cost £114,336 (approx R1.5 crore) was wrapped in... 👓 View full article

