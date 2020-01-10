Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez buys him Rs 1.5 crore luxury car as birthday gift

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez buys him Rs 1.5 crore luxury car as birthday gift

Mid-Day Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez presented him a luxury car for his 35th birthday on Wednesday.

The Juventus star was pleasantly surprised when she took him to the street after their dinner date in Turin where a brand new Mercedes AMG G63 which cost £114,336 (approx R1.5 crore) was wrapped in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 35th birthday with his family

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 35th birthday with his family 01:05

 The footballer celebrated his 35th birthday yesterday (05.02.20) and marked his special day by spending some quality time with his loved ones.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Happy Birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo! [Video]Happy Birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo!

Happy Birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo! Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro turns 35 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the famous soccer player. 1. When he was younger, he was nicknamed..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:59Published

An Old Photo Of Cristiano Ronaldo's Ex-Girlfriend Shows Us How Much She's Changed [Video]An Old Photo Of Cristiano Ronaldo's Ex-Girlfriend Shows Us How Much She's Changed

An Old Photo Of Cristiano Ronaldo's Ex-Girlfriend Shows Us How Much She's Changed

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina calls him 'husband', sparks marriage speculation

Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, partner of Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, has sparked off speculation that the couple may have tied the knot...
Mid-Day

Cristiano Ronaldo given £150k car by girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez as birthday pressie

Cristiano Ronaldo given £150k car by girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez as birthday pressieCristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 35th birthday with a new Mercedes AMG G 63 worth around £152,083
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.