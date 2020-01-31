Global  

India eves look for batting improvement against England

Mid-Day Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
*Melbourne:* The Indian women's cricket team will have to address its batting woes when it takes on England Women in a crucial league match of the T20 tri-series here on Friday. A mid innings slump led to India's four-wicket defeat in their previous match against hosts Australia. This was after beating England by five wickets in...
