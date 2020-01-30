Global  

U-19 World Cup: Bangladesh thump Kiwis to set up final with India!

Mid-Day Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
*Potchefstroom:* Bangladesh stormed into their maiden ICC U-19 World Cup final with a comprehensive six-wicket win over New Zealand here on Thursday, setting up the title clash with record four-time champions India.

Mahmudul Hason Joy rose to the occasion with a 100 off 127 balls, helping Bangladesh overcome the 212-run target...
