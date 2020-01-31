Global  

Odion Ighalo ‘proud’ to be first Nigerian to play for Man United

The Sport Review Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Odion Ighalo has revealed his pride at being the first Nigerian to play for Manchester United. The 30-year-old has completed a season-long loan move to Old Trafford from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved quickly to bolster his attacking options in the January transfer window. Ighalo was brought in after the Red […]

