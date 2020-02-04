Sport24.co.za | Kobe Bryant memorial set for Feb 24 - report

Global  

News24 Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Los Angeles will host a public memorial on February 24 at Staples Center for NBA icon Kobe Bryant and eight others killed last month in a helicopter crash, US media reported.
 A massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant was being dismantled Monday, with an official saying some of the items would go to Bryant`s widow and other family members.

Staples Center will host a public memorial later this month for Kobe Bryant and eight others who were killed in a helicopter crash last month.

Planning for the event is underway.

A public memorial service for Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is planned for Feb. 24 at Staples Center, a person with...
The memorial service follows a series of Bryant tributes since he perished with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people aboard a helicopter that...
