Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Timo Meier had two goals and an assist and the San Jose Sharks battled back for a 6-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. Evander Kane, Maxim Letunov, Stefan Noesen and Kevin Labanc also scored for the Sharks, who have won two in a row. Sam Gagner, Connor McDavid […] 👓 View full article