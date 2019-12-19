Global  

Barcelona, Real Madrid knocked out of Copa del Rey

Zee News Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Athletic Club Bilbao and Real Sociedad booked their places in the semifinals of Spain's Copa del Rey after they knocked favourites FC Barcelona and Real Madrid out of the competition
