'There is a problem': SC on Shaheen Bagh protests

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The Supreme Court said it would hear on February 10 the pleas against protests at Shaheen Bagh as it did not want to "influence" the Delhi assembly elections by hearing the matter on Friday. "We understand there is a problem and we have to see how to resolve it. We will take it up on Monday. We will be in a better position by then," a bench comprising justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said. 👓 View full article

