'There is a problem': SC on Shaheen Bagh protests

IndiaTimes Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
The Supreme Court said it would hear on February 10 the pleas against protests at Shaheen Bagh as it did not want to "influence" the Delhi assembly elections by hearing the matter on Friday. "We understand there is a problem and we have to see how to resolve it. We will take it up on Monday. We will be in a better position by then," a bench comprising justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said.
Credit: Oneindia
 Oneindia's ground report from Shaheen Bagh which is the epicentre of the anti-caa protest. Shaheen Bagh has become a burning issue in Delhi polls. Women of Shaheen Bagh want CAA, NRC & NPR rolled back even as the Govt appears adamant that there can be no compromise on these laws.

