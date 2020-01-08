Global  

Free-agent PG Collison spotted at Lakers game

ESPN Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Free-agent point guard Darren Collison settled into a second-row seat near Lakers owner Jeanie Buss during L.A.'s game Thursday night, hours after the trade deadline passed without the team making a move.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Kim Kardashian Denies Booing Tristan Thompson During Lakers Game [Video]Kim Kardashian Denies Booing Tristan Thompson During Lakers Game

Kim Kardashian Denies Booing Tristan Thompson During Lakers Game Kardashian was accused of heckling Thompson as he shot free throws during Monday night's game. She took to Twitter to address the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:53Published

Anthony Davis Reportedly Declines $146 Million Max Contract and Will Be Free Agent [Video]Anthony Davis Reportedly Declines $146 Million Max Contract and Will Be Free Agent

Anthony Davis Reportedly Declines $146 Million Max Contract and Will Be Free Agent . Sources say that the Los Angeles Lakers star will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Lakers made the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published

