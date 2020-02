4 days ago < > Embed Credit: IANS INDIA - Published Auto Expo 2020: From Tata to MG, concept cars to watch out 02:17 Three known car makers Tata, MG and Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its electric vehicle concept at the Auto Expo 2020. This is the second consecutive edition of Auto Expo wherein the vehicle manufacturer has unveiled a concept electric vehicle. Maruti Suzuki showcased the concept Futuro-e electric SUV...