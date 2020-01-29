Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson to make international debut against India

New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson to make international debut against India

Indian Express Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Spectators are all set to watch final match between India New Zealand in Tauranga [Video]Spectators are all set to watch final match between India New Zealand in Tauranga

Spectators are all set to watch final match between India New Zealand in Tauranga

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published

India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Rohit, Shami guide India to a famous win in Super Over thriller [Video]India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Rohit, Shami guide India to a famous win in Super Over thriller

Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami emerged heroes as Team India defeated New Zealand in a nail-biting Super Over thriller in the third Twenty20 international in Hamilton.

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

IND vs NZ: Kyle Jamieson gets maiden call-up in New Zealand ODI squad

*Christchurch:* Kyle Jamieson has been called up in the New Zealand ODI squad for the upcoming series against India commencing from February 5. Jamieson could...
Mid-Day

Uncapped Kyle Jamieson named in New Zealand squad for India ODIs

Uncapped pacer Kyle Jamieson has received a call-up in the 14-member New Zealand squad for the three-match ODI series against India, beginning February 5 at...
Zee News


Tweets about this

RAJ_BHARDWAJ_

Raj Bhardwaj New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson to make international debut in 2nd ODI vs India https://t.co/vkVKh1XJUc https://t.co/2dqTVEa7hT 25 minutes ago

TOIWestUP

TOIWestUP RT @timesofindia: New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson to make international debut against India READ: https://t.co/BLsyePh8Yc #KyleJamieson #IN… 33 minutes ago

timesofindia

Times of India New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson to make international debut against India READ: https://t.co/BLsyePh8Yc… https://t.co/28hAjZP0tE 2 hours ago

bsindia

Business Standard Auckland pacer, the six-foot-eight tall Kyle Jamieson will make his debut on home ground on Saturday, replacing Ish… https://t.co/8locNm3kb4 3 hours ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson to make international debut in 2nd ODI vs India https://t.co/Vq6aFIPYFu 3 hours ago

KamleshKhakhar

Kamlesh Khakhar RT @ddsportschannel: New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson to make international debut against India #KyleJamieson #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ https://t.co/F… 4 hours ago

WasimAk8083

Wasim Akram RT @circleofcricket: New Zealand's tallest cricketer Kyle Jamieson set to make debut against India on Saturday. #NZvIND https://t.co/GXVg9… 4 hours ago

circleofcricket

Circle of Cricket New Zealand's tallest cricketer Kyle Jamieson set to make debut against India on Saturday. #NZvIND https://t.co/GXVg957f8s 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.