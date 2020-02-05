Global  

Cricket news: England beat India in Women's Tri Series 2020 match 4 by 4 wickets

Cricket news: England beat India in Women's Tri Series 2020 match 4 by 4 wickets

Zee News Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
England fast bowler Anya Shrubsole was named the Player of the Match for picking three Indian wickets conceding 31 runs in her 4 overs. The England chase started on a wobbly note as they lost three quick wickets after India ended with 123/6 in 20 overs in the T20 cricket match in the Women's Tri Series in Australia.
News video: India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Post-match Analysis from Hamilton

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Post-match Analysis from Hamilton 05:19

 Riding on heroics of Ross Taylor, New Zealand beat India by four wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

