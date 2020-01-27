Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 'Important cogs' - Sabri Lamouchi's message after winning January's manager of the month

'Important cogs' - Sabri Lamouchi's message after winning January's manager of the month

Nottingham Post Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
'Important cogs' - Sabri Lamouchi's message after winning January's manager of the monthLatest Nottingham Forest news looks at the reaction from the manager having won January's Championship manager of the month award after a run of three wins in five games.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nueva Cantina recognizes January as National Soup Month [Video]Nueva Cantina recognizes January as National Soup Month

Louie Spetrini, manager partner of Nueva Cantina showcases Chicken Tortilla Soup, a classic Mexican soup and the perfect comfort food for a chilly day.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 03:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Really want us to lose ' - Fans all say the same thing as Nottingham Forest boss wins manager award

'Really want us to lose ' - Fans all say the same thing as Nottingham Forest boss wins manager awardLatest Nottingham Forest news looks at what the City Ground faithful have been saying as head coach Sabri Lamouchi wins the manager of the month award for...
Nottingham Post

'Really important' - How Sabri Lamouchi rated Nottingham Forest's January transfer window

Nottingham Forest news | Reds boss Sabri Lamouchi gives his vedict on how the club performed during the January transfer window.
Nottingham Post


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) 'Important cogs' - Sabri Lamouchi's message after winning January's manager of the month: https://t.co/JvsrBQmZda 24 minutes ago

NFFC_TrentEnd

NFFC TrentEnd #NFFC 'Important cogs' - Sabri Lamouchi's message after winning January's manager of the month https://t.co/FmgKHSElq1 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.