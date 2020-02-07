Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > R Sridhar concedes downward curve in Indian fielding, points out lack of practice time

R Sridhar concedes downward curve in Indian fielding, points out lack of practice time

Mid-Day Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
*Auckland:* India's fielding hasn't been particularly good in the ongoing series against New Zealand, coach R Sridhar said on Friday but refused to blame tight schedules for the "downward curve" despite conceding that hectic travelling is affecting the side's practice plans.

Sridhar said India's fielding has at best average in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kultejas18

TEJAS D KULKARNI India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Why Team India's fielding was spoiled? Coach Sridhar explains the reason – r sridhar… https://t.co/Ie8pmlW1aT 10 minutes ago

mohitsmartlove

Mohit $marty.... RT @republic: Sridhar concedes downward curve in Indian fielding, points out lack of practice time https://t.co/rySKeR2aos 2 hours ago

republic_sports

R.Sport Sridhar concedes downward curve in Indian fielding, points out lack of practice time https://t.co/GU9vsDTvsY 2 hours ago

republic

Republic Sridhar concedes downward curve in Indian fielding, points out lack of practice time https://t.co/rySKeR2aos 2 hours ago

criczilla

CricZilla Sridhar concedes downward curve in Indian fielding | CricZilla #BCCI #Cricket #Criczilla https://t.co/un9PgcBibi 2 hours ago

maheshsdalvi

maheshsdalvi R Sridhar concedes downward curve in Indian fielding, points out lack of practice https://t.co/4bxVfZ1yDw https://t.co/8dvf3cr7cQ 3 hours ago

mykebou

Michael V. Bolgent R Sridhar concedes downward curve in Indian fielding, points out lack of practice https://t.co/iYJiuNEtam 3 hours ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK R Sridhar concedes downward curve in Indian fielding, points out lack of practice https://t.co/yJuroM02h6 https://t.co/U1cLdh2GQq 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.