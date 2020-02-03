Global  

Jurgen Klopp told 19-year-old can replace Liverpool FC midfielder

The Sport Review Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Curtis Jones has the quality to replace Adam Lallana in the Liverpool FC team, according to Reds legend John Aldridge. The Liverpool FC teenager has impressed when called upon by Jurgen Klopp in the 2019-20 campaign to suggest that he has a bright future at the Premier League leaders. Jones captained Liverpool FC’s young side […]

The post Jurgen Klopp told 19-year-old can replace Liverpool FC midfielder appeared first on The Sport Review.
News video: Liverpool's youngest side praised following 1-0 FA Cup over Shrewsbury

Liverpool's youngest side praised following 1-0 FA Cup over Shrewsbury 01:06

 Neil Critchely praised the youngest side in Liverpool’s history after they beat Shrewsbury 1-0 in their FA Cup fourth-round replay. Critchley said: "Over 90 minutes we had the better chances and were just about the deserved winners."

