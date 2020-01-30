Global  

Martin Odegaard gets standing ovation from Real Madrid fans, after scoring to help knock his parent club out of the Copa del Rey

talkSPORT Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Martin Odegaard received a standing ovation from Real Madrid fans after scoring his first senior goal at the Bernabeu, even though it was AGAINST his parent club and it helped to knock them out of the Copa del Rey! Zinedine Zidane’s side were humiliated at home as they suffered a 4-3 defeat to Real Sociedad […]
Odegaard scores as Real Sociedad shock Real Madrid in Copa del Rey

On-loan Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Odegaard scores against his parent club to help send Real Madrid out of the Copa del Rey in a seven-goal thriller.
BBC News

Sport24.co.za | Real, Barcelona draw tough Basque foes in Spanish cup

Barcelona and Real Madrid avoided each other in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey while giant-killing Mirandes drew Villarreal.
News24 Also reported by •Independent

