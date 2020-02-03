Global  

2018 Award winner Tom Gamble to race new Ligier for United Autosports

Autosport Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award winner Tom Gamble will switch from GT3 racing to prototypes in 2020 after signing a "multi-year" deal with United Autosports
