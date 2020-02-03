2018 Award winner Tom Gamble to race new Ligier for United Autosports
Friday, 7 February 2020 () Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award winner Tom Gamble will switch from GT3 racing to prototypes in 2020 after signing a "multi-year" deal with United Autosports
DNC Chair Calls for Iowa Recanvass, Still No Clear Winner Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Tom Perez called for the recanvass via Twitter. DNC Chair Tom Perez, via Twitter DNC Chair Tom Perez, via Twitter According to Perez, "A recanvass is a review of the worksheets from each caucus site to...
On Friday, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez discussed the Iowa caucus. The caucus has been a disaster, with no clear winner declared and major reporting errors throughout. Both Bernie..