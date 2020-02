Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

In what could be termed as the biggest compliment to Marnus Labuschagne, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday said that the Australian player reminds him of the master blaster's prime days.



The Australian cricketer witnessed an outstanding year in 2019 after rising to the number three spot in the ICC Test batsmen... 👓 View full article