Michigan's Zavier Simpson crashed car belonging to athletic director's wife before suspension

USATODAY.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Michigan basketball star Zavier Simpson initially gave a fake name and was cited for speeding too fast for conditions.
Recent related news from verified sources

U-M's Simpson initially lied to police about wreck

After telling police at the scene of a one-car accident on Jan. 26 that he wasn't the driver of a wrecked car, Michigan's Zavier Simpson waited over a week to...
ESPN

Report: Michigan’s Simpson crashed car prior to suspension

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan guard Zavier Simpson reportedly crashed a vehicle registered to the wife of the Wolverines’ athletic director late last...
Seattle Times

