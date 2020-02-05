Global  

Rockets GM Daryl Morey happy with roster after trade: 'We feel very comfortable we can beat the Lakers'

USATODAY.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Daryl Morey considers the Lakers the favorite to win the NBA title, but he's confident the Rockets have the roster to take down L.A.
Opinion: Rockets' Morey takes risk, goes all-in on small ball with trade deadline deal

Houston general manager Daryl Morey concludes the Rockets can't beat teams with length and strength in a NBA seven-game playoff series.
USATODAY.com

