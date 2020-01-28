Global  

Free agent Darren Collison attends Lakers game as NBA trade deadline passes

USATODAY.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
The Lakers didn't to make any moves before the NBA trade deadline, but all signs point to the possibility of them signing free agent Darren Collison.
 The NBA trade deadline is less than 24 hours away and the Bulls are in a bit of a tough spot.

NBA trade deadline rumors: Lakers asked about Thunder's Dennis Schroder and Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie

The Lakers are searching high and low for a ball-handler before Thursday's deadline
Colin Cowherd: Not acquiring Andre Iguodala is ultimately the best thing for the Lakers

Colin Cowherd: Not acquiring Andre Iguodala is ultimately the best thing for the LakersThe Los Angeles Lakers failed to acquire veteran Andre Iguodala during the NBA's trade deadline and Colin Cowherd explains why it's a good thing for the team.
