Brentford 4/5 to score over 1.5 goals against Middlesbrough in Saturday’s Championship matchup

SoccerNews.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Competition: Championship Market: Brentford to score over 1.5 goals Odds: 4/5 @ Bet 365 Knowing that three points on Saturday could see them break into the top-two, Brentford will welcome Middlesbrough to West London on Saturday afternoon. Starting with the hosts, making a return to winning ways and putting five past Hull last weekend, Brentford have […]

The post Brentford 4/5 to score over 1.5 goals against Middlesbrough in Saturday’s Championship matchup appeared first on Soccer News.
Brentford v Middlesbrough

BBC Local News: Tees -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Brentford and Middlesbrough (15:00 GMT).
BBC Local News

Brentford 6/4 to beat Leeds United in Tuesday’s Championship contest

Competition: Championship Market: Brentford win Odds: 6/4 @ Bet 365 Knowing that three points on Tuesday could see them break into the top-two, Brentford will...
SoccerNews.com

