'We will not make it easy for them at our home ground' - Law and Tonkin start for Scotland Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Sarah Law and Evie Tonkin start as Scotland make injury-enforced changes for the Women's Six Nations meeting with England at Scotstoun. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this