Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 'He's so positive': Birmingham City fan to lead out team at Bristol City after long battle with brain tumour

'He's so positive': Birmingham City fan to lead out team at Bristol City after long battle with brain tumour

Bristol Post Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
'He's so positive': Birmingham City fan to lead out team at Bristol City after long battle with brain tumourBobby Humphries has gone through a three-and-a-half year battle with a brain tumour and will now lead out Pep Clotet's side out at Ashton Gate.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch this Kansas City Chiefs fan's epic reaction to Super Bowl win [Video]Watch this Kansas City Chiefs fan's epic reaction to Super Bowl win

This fan sure didn't "fumble" his reaction. For Matthew Barker, a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan from Mankato, Minnesota, the team's first win in 50 years felt like a long time coming.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Scott Hogan returns as Birmingham City make six changes at Bristol City

Scott Hogan returns as Birmingham City make six changes at Bristol CityHead coach Pep Clotet has tried to freshen up the team which played 120 minutes and came through their FA Cup tie with Coventry City on Tuesday night
Tamworth Herald

Bristol City v Birmingham City live - team news and match updates from Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Birmingham City live - team news and match updates from Ashton GatePep Clotet's side will be aiming to build on their victory against Nottingham Forest, on their return to league action
Lichfield Mercury

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.