Copa del Rey semi-final draw tees up possible Basque derby final

SoccerNews.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad could meet in the Copa del Rey final after the Basque rivals were kept apart in the semi-final draw. Sociedad secured their place in the last four with a thrilling 4-3 win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday, with Athletic beating Barcelona 1-0 hours later thanks to […]

The post Copa del Rey semi-final draw tees up possible Basque derby final appeared first on Soccer News.
