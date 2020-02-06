Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > "My old mucker": Carlton Cole sends message to Kevin Nolan following West Ham appointment

"My old mucker": Carlton Cole sends message to Kevin Nolan following West Ham appointment

Football FanCast Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Former West Ham striker Carlton Cole sends a message to Kevin Nolan on Instagram.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kevin Nolan and England coach Paul Nevin agree to link up with David Moyes at struggling West Ham

Kevin Nolan has agreed to join West Ham’s coaching staff. The former Hammers midfielder is returning to the club to work alongside manager David Moyes. Nolan,...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

Former star jumps to Moyes’ aid as West Ham bring in two new coaches

Former West Ham star Kevin Nolan has agreed to join the club's backroom staff, along with England coach Paul Nevin. The post Former star jumps to Moyes’ aid...
Team Talk

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WestHamNewsApp

West Ham News App Football Fancast: "My old mucker": Carlton Cole sends message to Kevin Nolan following West Ham appointment… https://t.co/uBcpDeZ5j7 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.