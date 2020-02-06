Global  

Nick Wright is shocked the Warriors traded for Andrew Wiggins

FOX Sports Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Nick Wright is shocked the Warriors traded for Andrew WigginsNick Wright reacts to the Golden State Warriors trading D'Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins. Nick breaks down how this trade will impact the Warriors.
👓 View full article
0
Recent related news from verified sources

AP source: Wolves send Wiggins to Warriors for Russell

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In a swap of high scorers, the Minnesota Timberwolves acquired D’Angelo Russell on Thursday from the Golden State Warriors for Andrew...
Seattle Times

Canadian Andrew Wiggins traded to Warriors for D'Angelo Russell: report

The Minnesota Timberwolves will acquire guard D'Angelo Russell from the Golden State Warriors in a blockbuster trade that includes forward Andrew Wiggins, ESPN's...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Denver PostFOX SportsUSATODAY.com

