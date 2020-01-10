Global  

Guardiola admits City can´t be sure Sterling will be fit to face Real Madrid

SoccerNews.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will be without Raheem Sterling for “weeks” and he cannot be sure the forward will be fit for the Champions League trip to face Real Madrid. England international Sterling suffered a hamstring injury in the Premier League defeat at Tottenham on Sunday and will miss this weekend’s home match against […]

News video: Pep: Sterling could be out for weeks

Pep: Sterling could be out for weeks 00:55

 Pep Guardiola says Raheem Sterling could face weeks on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury - making him a doubt for the Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Moment police arrest man with packages strapped to his body in Derby city centre [Video]Moment police arrest man with packages strapped to his body in Derby city centre

Video shows the moment armed police swooped on a man with something strapped to him and closed down part of a Derby city centre in the UK. In the video, filmed on Tuesday morning (January 14), a man..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:10Published

Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City [Video]Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side head to Aston Villa looking to close the gap on Liverpool, who are currently 14 points ahead of the current Premier League champions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Raheem Sterling injury: Man City confirm hamstring injury with England star a doubt to face Real Madrid

Sterling picked up the injury against Spurs and is now facing a race against time to make it for the first leg of the last 16 Champions League tie
Independent

Sport24.co.za | Man City star Sterling to miss West Ham clash

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling will miss Sunday's Premier League clash against West Ham and could face a race to be fit for their Champions League...
News24

