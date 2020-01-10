Guardiola admits City can´t be sure Sterling will be fit to face Real Madrid

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will be without Raheem Sterling for “weeks” and he cannot be sure the forward will be fit for the Champions League trip to face Real Madrid. England international Sterling suffered a hamstring injury in the Premier League defeat at Tottenham on Sunday and will miss this weekend’s home match against […]



