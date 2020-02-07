Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Canadian Olympic medallist Denny Morrison retires from speed skating

Canadian Olympic medallist Denny Morrison retires from speed skating

CBC.ca Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Denny Morrison has decided to retire following a decorated 16-year career as a member of the Canadian long track speed skating team. The 34-year-old from Fort St. John, B.C., hangs up his skates with four Olympic medals and a remarkable comeback story after an accident in 2015.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dave1agar

Dave Agar Canadian Olympic medallist Denny Morrison retires from speed skating https://t.co/ZrqKZbUxH4 https://t.co/tH7zotsebI 3 minutes ago

polasbori

Mehedi Hasan Canadian Olympic medallist Denny Morrison retires from speed skating https://t.co/7Tzj9c7slw https://t.co/zEE7dQJhmm 2 hours ago

cbcDougDirks

Doug Dirks Canadian Olympic medallist Denny Morrison retires from speed skating, to be honoured Saturday at World Cup event in… https://t.co/qbgW4e8lyi 2 hours ago

Rupertsmaven

Carolina de Ryk Fort St. John Olympic medallist Denny Morrison retires from speed skating. Morrison will be honoured in Calgary on… https://t.co/mIA3RWOalW 2 hours ago

akurjata

Andrew Kurjata 📻 Fort St. John's Denny Morrison, Olympic medallist, retires from speed skating | CBC Sports https://t.co/x55udx9sxU 2 hours ago

thomasmarinojr

thomas marino RT @Sportsnet: Canadian long-track speedskater Denny Morrison is announcing his retirement after 16 seasons and four Olympic medals. 🇨🇦 ht… 2 hours ago

Sportsnet

Sportsnet Canadian long-track speedskater Denny Morrison is announcing his retirement after 16 seasons and four Olympic medal… https://t.co/7Jw2BmPNyE 2 hours ago

cbcnewsbc

CBC British Columbia B.C. Olympic medallist Denny Morrison retires from speed skating https://t.co/n4fXWLMbJp https://t.co/i2j0QyZYUM 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.