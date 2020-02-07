Canadian Olympic medallist Denny Morrison retires from speed skating

Denny Morrison has decided to retire following a decorated 16-year career as a member of the Canadian long track speed skating team. The 34-year-old from Fort St. John, B.C., hangs up his skates with four Olympic medals and a remarkable comeback story after an accident in 2015.

