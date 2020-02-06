Shannon Sharpe thinks the Lakers will regret not trading Kyle Kuzma for Marcus Morris

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Chris Broussard: Lakers made the right call not trading Green and Kuzma for Marcus Morris Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Los Angeles Clippers trading for Marcus Morris after it was reported that a deal with the...

FOX Sports 1 hour ago



Ric Bucher: Lakers should trade Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green for Marcus Morris Ric Bucher joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the NBA trade deadline, which ends at 3 ET today, and which team is most likely to make a move.

FOX Sports 1 day ago





Tweets about this