Shannon Sharpe thinks the Lakers will regret not trading Kyle Kuzma for Marcus Morris

FOX Sports Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe thinks the Lakers will regret not trading Kyle Kuzma for Marcus MorrisShannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless react to the New York Knicks trading Marcus Morris to the Los Angeles Clippers after a deal fell through with the Los Angeles Lakers when they refused to include Kyle Kuzma in a trade package for Morris.
