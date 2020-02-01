‘He’d play instead of who?’ – Lionel Messi would NOT get in Manchester City’s team, suggests Danny Mills

QueerNat20 RT @AspieHuman: #NotAnAutismCenter What an "autism center" should include: Sensory rooms Occupational therapy Speech therapy and AAC asse… 26 seconds ago Jean-Michel Connard I hit play on my phone thinking my AirPods were connected, ready to resume listening to a podcast about the invento… https://t.co/XggVf20Zai 59 seconds ago KindGooner RT @afcuta: Hard work FC that's translating to***all points in games Maybe we should work smart instead i.e. Start dropping deadwood… 1 minute ago Mirai op4 replied to olive twts: just go date whoever u want dont play with j heart i hope if this really happens that j… https://t.co/CrMls4HuMA 1 minute ago Gail St Louis @wakeup_patriot Perhaps another plant of the UN! Let's play on that she is a woman And a woman of color! Will… https://t.co/eMLpkx9lrQ 2 minutes ago James Dyke @talkSPORT He’d play instead of anyone in the squad the fucking muppet lol 😂 2 minutes ago Kircai RT @RegressCoScout: Hey folks, while it is true that kids today are often quite tech savvy, it's not cool to use your regressed co-worker t… 2 minutes ago Emilia’s mom Did I tell you guys that we needed to buy new sheets/pillow cases the other day and Diego picked ones to match Emil… https://t.co/c15FdHOF8G 2 minutes ago