Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > ‘He’d play instead of who?’ – Lionel Messi would NOT get in Manchester City’s team, suggests Danny Mills

‘He’d play instead of who?’ – Lionel Messi would NOT get in Manchester City’s team, suggests Danny Mills

talkSPORT Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Danny Mills believes Manchester City would be the only feasible destination if Lionel Messi ever moved to the Premier League… but has suggested he wouldn’t even get in their team. There are major doubts over Messi’s future at Barcelona after his public falling out with sporting director, and former team-mate, Eric Abidal. According to reports, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Pep Guardiola rejects claims that Lionel Messi may join Manchester City

Pep Guardiola rejects claims that Lionel Messi may join Manchester City 01:03

 Pep Guardiola does not believe Lionel Messi will ever leave Barcelona amid rumours of a switch to Manchester City. The Argentina playmaker has been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp this week following a row with Barca club director Eric Abidal. But Guardiola, who worked with Messi at Barca...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

It is my wish to see Messi finish his career at Barcelona – Guardiola [Video]It is my wish to see Messi finish his career at Barcelona – Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says it’s his wish for Lionel Messi to finish his career at Barcelona, pouring cold water on the idea that Manchester City could sign the Argentine.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:23Published

Former Atlantic and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Brandon Flowers happy to see his former team in the big game [Video]Former Atlantic and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Brandon Flowers happy to see his former team in the big game

Former Atlantic and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Brandon Flowers happy to see his former team in the big game

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pep Guardiola responds to Man City's transfer links to Lionel Messi

Pep Guardiola responds to Man City's transfer links to Lionel MessiManchester City boss Pep Guardiola has offered a definitive response to rumours linking Barcelona’s Lionel Messi with a Premier League transfer
Daily Star Also reported by •Team TalkSoccerNews.comIndependentBelfast TelegraphtalkSPORT

Lionel Messi will finish his career at Barcelona, says Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona and "finish his career there".
BBC Sport Also reported by •Daily StartalkSPORT

Tweets about this

QueerNat20

QueerNat20 RT @AspieHuman: #NotAnAutismCenter What an "autism center" should include: Sensory rooms Occupational therapy Speech therapy and AAC asse… 26 seconds ago

torriangray

Jean-Michel Connard I hit play on my phone thinking my AirPods were connected, ready to resume listening to a podcast about the invento… https://t.co/XggVf20Zai 59 seconds ago

GoonerTiliDie19

KindGooner RT @afcuta: Hard work FC that's translating to***all points in games Maybe we should work smart instead i.e. Start dropping deadwood… 1 minute ago

BeIIadona

Mirai op4 replied to olive twts: just go date whoever u want dont play with j heart i hope if this really happens that j… https://t.co/CrMls4HuMA 1 minute ago

gail_st

Gail St Louis @wakeup_patriot Perhaps another plant of the UN! Let's play on that she is a woman And a woman of color! Will… https://t.co/eMLpkx9lrQ 2 minutes ago

Jigga_J86

James Dyke @talkSPORT He’d play instead of anyone in the squad the fucking muppet lol 😂 2 minutes ago

Kircai_Art

Kircai RT @RegressCoScout: Hey folks, while it is true that kids today are often quite tech savvy, it's not cool to use your regressed co-worker t… 2 minutes ago

cndrblvcksmile

Emilia’s mom Did I tell you guys that we needed to buy new sheets/pillow cases the other day and Diego picked ones to match Emil… https://t.co/c15FdHOF8G 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.