‘He’d play instead of who?’ – Lionel Messi would NOT get in Manchester City’s team, suggests Danny Mills
Friday, 7 February 2020 () Danny Mills believes Manchester City would be the only feasible destination if Lionel Messi ever moved to the Premier League… but has suggested he wouldn’t even get in their team. There are major doubts over Messi’s future at Barcelona after his public falling out with sporting director, and former team-mate, Eric Abidal. According to reports, […]
Pep Guardiola does not believe Lionel Messi will ever leave Barcelona amid rumours of a switch to Manchester City. The Argentina playmaker has been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp this week following a row with Barca club director Eric Abidal. But Guardiola, who worked with Messi at Barca...