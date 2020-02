Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Manchester City will be without Raheem Sterling ‘for weeks’ as he recovers from a hamstring injury. The England international has been sidelined after limping out of last week’s 2-0 Premier League defeat at Tottenham. Man City are still unclear how long the Sterling will be absent for and whether he will […] 👓 View full article