Canada's Fernandez drops opening rubber to Switzerland's Teichmann at Fed Cup

CBC.ca Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Switzerland's Jil Teichmann defeated Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez 7-6 (4), 6-4 in Friday's opening rubber of the best-of-five Fed Cup qualifier tie at the Swiss Tennis Arena in Biel, Switzerland.
Andreescu left off Canada's singles roster for Fed Cup tie

U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu was left off Canada's singles roster at the draw ceremony on Thursday for this week's Fed Cup qualifier against Switzerland...
Reuters

