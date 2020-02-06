Canada's Fernandez drops opening rubber to Switzerland's Teichmann at Fed Cup Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

Switzerland's Jil Teichmann defeated Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez 7-6 (4), 6-4 in Friday's opening rubber of the best-of-five Fed Cup qualifier tie at the Swiss Tennis Arena in Biel, Switzerland. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Andreescu left off Canada's singles roster for Fed Cup tie U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu was left off Canada's singles roster at the draw ceremony on Thursday for this week's Fed Cup qualifier against Switzerland...

Reuters 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this