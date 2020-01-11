Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Vinicius wants to stay at Real Madrid

Vinicius wants to stay at Real Madrid

SoccerNews.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
“There’s no choice, I want to stay at Madrid”.  Those were the since words from Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior who has dismissed reports linking him with a move away from Real Madrid. A report from AS claimed that Paris Saint-Germain would be coming in for him once again, to the point where they would […]

The post Vinicius wants to stay at Real Madrid appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Zidane, Real claim Spanish Super Cup with penalties victory over rival Atletico [Video]Zidane, Real claim Spanish Super Cup with penalties victory over rival Atletico

Real Madrid outduel rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 in a penalty shootout to win the first edition of the revamped Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:45Published

Ramos happy with new Super Cup format, ready to fight Atletico in final [Video]Ramos happy with new Super Cup format, ready to fight Atletico in final

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos happy with new Super Cup format, ready to take on rival Atletico in final

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Real Madrid & Barca in 65-year first after Copa del Rey elimination

Real Madrid and Barcelona exited the Copa del Rey on the same date for the first time since 1955 following shock defeats. LaLiga giants Madrid and Barca both...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

La Liga: Benzema scores as Real win derby over Atletico

*Madrid:* Zinedine Zidane's double substitution at half-time transformed the Madrid derby on Saturday as Real Madrid edged past Atletico 1-0 to move six points...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SoccerNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Vinicius wants to stay at Real Madrid 11 minutes ago

FootballTC2

The European Transfer Zone Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior has dismissed speculation over a move to PSG, insisting he wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu 3 hours ago

rumorstransfers

TeamRumorsTransfers 24/7 ⚽ 📰 🌐 Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior has dismissed speculation over a move to Paris Saint-Germain, insisting he wan… https://t.co/VZB29Yt5OF 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.