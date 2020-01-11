Vinicius wants to stay at Real Madrid

Friday, 7 February 2020 () “There’s no choice, I want to stay at Madrid”. Those were the since words from Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior who has dismissed reports linking him with a move away from Real Madrid. A report from AS claimed that Paris Saint-Germain would be coming in for him once again, to the point where they would […]
Real Madrid and Barcelona exited the Copa del Rey on the same date for the first time since 1955 following shock defeats. LaLiga giants Madrid and Barca both...
Zinedine Zidane's double substitution at half-time transformed the Madrid derby on Saturday as Real Madrid edged past Atletico 1-0 to move six points...
