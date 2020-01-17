Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Red Sox expected to promote Ron Roenicke to be next manager, replacing Alex Cora

Red Sox expected to promote Ron Roenicke to be next manager, replacing Alex Cora

USATODAY.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
The Red Sox, in one of the most tumultuous offseasons in franchise history, expected to promote Ron Roenicke to be their manager, replacing Alex Cora.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sports Final: Steve Buckley On What's Next For Red Sox [Video]Sports Final: Steve Buckley On What's Next For Red Sox

The Red Sox need a new manager, and The Athletic's Steve Buckley joined Steve Burton on WBZ-TV's Sports Final to break it all down. Buck also touches on the sign-stealing scandal that has rocked..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 04:45Published

Mets Part Ways With Manager Carlos Beltran [Video]Mets Part Ways With Manager Carlos Beltran

The Mets' recently hired manager Carlos Beltran is out following a cheating scandal that's cost two other managers their jobs; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Red Sox head into spring minus Betts, Price, manager

BOSTON (AP) — Well, that escalated quickly. In the 15 months since winning the World Series, the Boston Red Sox have traded away MVP winner Mookie Betts and...
Seattle Times

Mookie Betts andÂ David Price tradedÂ to Dodgers from Red Sox in three-team deal, reports say

The Red Sox reportedly willÂ receive outfielder Alex Verdugo and Twins righthander Brusdar Graterol, with righthander Kenta Maeda going from the Dodgers to the...
Newsday


Tweets about this

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Red Sox expected to promote Ron Roenicke to be next manager, replacing Alex Cora https://t.co/raV3eZCZqT https://t.co/jrPT0UOlGz 55 seconds ago

rjgatesontheweb

Rob Gates Looks like #BoSox will finally get a skipper. USA TODAY: Red Sox expected to promote bench coach as next manager https://t.co/of6wH76guC 2 minutes ago

WWLP22News

WWLP-22News RT @RichTettemer: Red Sox expected to promote Ron Roenicke to be next manager, replacing Alex Cora. https://t.co/25NNmMGkXx #RonRoenicke #R… 4 minutes ago

radioguycliff

Cliff Saunders Well.. this ought to get Red Sox Nation excited. https://t.co/8mm5Krp9e9 11 minutes ago

ReidSullivan33

Reid Sullivan RT @AdamMKaufman: With #RedSox expected to promote Ron Roenicke from bench coach to manager, a reminder he managed the #Brewers from 2011-1… 13 minutes ago

samy45

samy45 RT @BNightengale: The #RedSox's tumultuous winter should soon have clarity: They're expected to stay within and promote bench coach Ron Roe… 17 minutes ago

RichTettemer

Rich Tettemer Red Sox expected to promote Ron Roenicke to be next manager, replacing Alex Cora. https://t.co/25NNmMGkXx… https://t.co/KYkMdSD89r 18 minutes ago

TomVeducci

TV CRINGE. https://t.co/GxJbsD0Kih 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.