The Breaking News Headlines Red Sox expected to promote Ron Roenicke to be next manager, replacing Alex Cora https://t.co/raV3eZCZqT https://t.co/jrPT0UOlGz 55 seconds ago

Rob Gates Looks like #BoSox will finally get a skipper. USA TODAY: Red Sox expected to promote bench coach as next manager https://t.co/of6wH76guC 2 minutes ago

WWLP-22News RT @RichTettemer: Red Sox expected to promote Ron Roenicke to be next manager, replacing Alex Cora. https://t.co/25NNmMGkXx #RonRoenicke #R… 4 minutes ago

Cliff Saunders Well.. this ought to get Red Sox Nation excited. https://t.co/8mm5Krp9e9 11 minutes ago

Reid Sullivan RT @AdamMKaufman: With #RedSox expected to promote Ron Roenicke from bench coach to manager, a reminder he managed the #Brewers from 2011-1… 13 minutes ago

samy45 RT @BNightengale: The #RedSox's tumultuous winter should soon have clarity: They're expected to stay within and promote bench coach Ron Roe… 17 minutes ago

Rich Tettemer Red Sox expected to promote Ron Roenicke to be next manager, replacing Alex Cora. https://t.co/25NNmMGkXx… https://t.co/KYkMdSD89r 18 minutes ago