Red Sox expected to promote Ron Roenicke to be next manager, replacing Alex Cora
Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
The Red Sox, in one of the most tumultuous offseasons in franchise history, expected to promote Ron Roenicke to be their manager, replacing Alex Cora.
