UK court orders Anil Ambani to pay $100 mn

IndiaTimes Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
A UK court on Friday directed Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani to pay $100 million towards a conditional order granted to three Chinese banks pursuing the recovery of over $680 million owed to them as part of a loan agreement. Judge David Waksman set a six-week timeline for the payment and didn't accept Ambani's defence that his net worth was nearly zero.
