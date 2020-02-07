UK court orders Anil Ambani to pay $100 mn Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A UK court on Friday directed Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani to pay $100 million towards a conditional order granted to three Chinese banks pursuing the recovery of over $680 million owed to them as part of a loan agreement. Judge David Waksman set a six-week timeline for the payment and didn't accept Ambani's defence that his net worth was nearly zero. 👓 View full article

