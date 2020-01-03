Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > "Boys of Summer" author Roger Kahn dies at 92

"Boys of Summer" author Roger Kahn dies at 92

FOX Sports Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
"Boys of Summer" author Roger Kahn dies at 92
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Blend Extra: Great Books About Women in Sports [Video]Blend Extra: Great Books About Women in Sports

Our book reviewer Carole Barrowman was making a list of all the classic sports books that she has read, and she found herself asking a question... Where are all the women?! While she had a list of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘The Boys of Summer’ author Roger Kahn dies at age 92


Chicago S-T

Obit-Roger Kahn

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — Roger Kahn, the writer who wove memoir and baseball and touched millions of readers through his romantic account of the Brooklyn...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thedeadbeater

celebrity death RT @latimes: Roger Kahn, author of Dodger baseball classic ‘Boys of Summer,’ dead at 92 https://t.co/rQ0EqMm6sU 2 minutes ago

roadkingrider2

J-Braid Pelosi-Schiff RT @THR: Roger Kahn, the writer who wove memoir and baseball and touched millions of readers through his romantic account of the Brooklyn D… 3 minutes ago

perfect_spirit3

Grass Ain't Greener RT @ladailynews: Roger Kahn, author of elegiac ‘Boys of Summer’ Dodgers classic, dies at 92 https://t.co/1HSIAwKi90 https://t.co/MDOC4NAYgf 4 minutes ago

jjackson235

Jarred Jackson RT @pressenterprise: Roger Kahn, author of elegiac ‘Boys of Summer’ Dodgers classic, dies at 92 https://t.co/H8k049vh8s 4 minutes ago

dodgers_r

/r/Dodgers Roger Khan, Beloved Baseball Author of “Boys of Summer,” Dies at 92 by cdbwdesign via /r/Dodgers https://t.co/19yR6WfoDn #Dodgers 6 minutes ago

InsideSoCalSpts

Inside SoCal Sports Roger Kahn, author of elegiac ‘Boys of Summer’ Dodgers classic, dies at 92 https://t.co/Y0RqZ3Qzqw 6 minutes ago

presstelegram

LB Press-Telegram Roger Kahn, author of elegiac ‘Boys of Summer’ Dodgers classic, dies at 92 https://t.co/tbNUmGDCAo 7 minutes ago

Fiskadoro74

Brandon Day RT @dn_nation_world: Roger Kahn, the writer who wove memoir and baseball and touched millions of readers through his romantic account of th… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.